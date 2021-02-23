Summit Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKH. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,111,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,111,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,272,000 after purchasing an additional 48,814 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKH opened at $397.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.19. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.