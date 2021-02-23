Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Buys 11,851 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $94.34. 4,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,528. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

