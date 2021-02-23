Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,416,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,142,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $128.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,594. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $122.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

