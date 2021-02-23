Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.87. 1,446,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,921,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

