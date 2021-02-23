Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 6.6%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $30.87. 987,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,010,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.