Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Shares Down 1.7%

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 1,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

About Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY)

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

