Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,905 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 961% compared to the average daily volume of 368 call options.
SNSS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 556,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,574. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.
Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.
