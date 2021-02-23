SunOpta Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 17,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,408 call options.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,603. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 255,737 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,567,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 187,069 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,020,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,670,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

