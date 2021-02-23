SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 2,124 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. 13,476,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,767,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

