SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Up 5.5%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.39. Approximately 13,501,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,767,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Barclays raised their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,401,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

