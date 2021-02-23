SuperCoin Trading Up 270% This Week (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 235.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $476,580.04 and approximately $4,027.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 270% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,099,410 coins. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

