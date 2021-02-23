Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

SEPGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Superdry alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.82. Superdry has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.