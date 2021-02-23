Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Down 16%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s share price was down 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,617,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,962,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

