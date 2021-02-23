Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 1,205,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 494,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:SPNV)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, DC, District of Columbia.

