Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.42. 1,781,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,522,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28.

In other Surgalign news, Director Mark Stolper purchased 16,667 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Surgalign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

