Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.25

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of -0.04.

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

