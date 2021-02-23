SushiSwap Price Hits $14.65 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $1.13 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $14.65 or 0.00030167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.33 or 0.00735945 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00037287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.06 or 0.04603264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 197,027,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

