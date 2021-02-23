Swan Global Investments LLC Sells 66,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Swan Global Investments LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 459,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,453. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

