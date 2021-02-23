Swedbank Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,691,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,960,000. Swedbank owned approximately 0.06% of Oracle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.