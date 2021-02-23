Swedbank Buys 13,621 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Swedbank boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned 0.66% of The Cooper Companies worth $116,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $390.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $393.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.14.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

