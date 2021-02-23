Swedbank Cuts Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Swedbank cut its position in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 0.38% of RealPage worth $33,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RealPage by 70.9% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,134 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in RealPage by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RealPage by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.10 and a beta of 1.20. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

