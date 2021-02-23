Swedbank Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Swedbank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,942 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned 1.39% of CyberArk Software worth $85,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,262.61 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.