Swedbank Has $104.06 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Swedbank reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,825 shares during the period. Swedbank owned approximately 0.38% of McKesson worth $104,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in McKesson by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.47. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

