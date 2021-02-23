Swedbank Has $105.27 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Swedbank increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,507 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 0.31% of V.F. worth $105,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

