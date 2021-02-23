Swedbank Has $47.53 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Swedbank reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 697,115 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $349.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

