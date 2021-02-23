Swedbank Has $65.24 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swedbank lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 0.07% of Booking worth $65,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,358.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,133.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,948.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,392.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,981.03.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

