Swedbank Has $99.78 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Swedbank increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Swedbank owned approximately 0.40% of First Republic Bank worth $99,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $170.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.