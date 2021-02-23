Swedbank Increases Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Swedbank lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock worth $5,059,590 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

