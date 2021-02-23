Swedbank Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Swedbank boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned about 0.12% of American Express worth $118,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.52. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $136.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.92.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

