Swedbank Invests $133.17 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Swedbank purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,167,000. Swedbank owned approximately 0.37% of MSCI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.17.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $413.60 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $425.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

