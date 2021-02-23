Swedbank Invests $141.47 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Swedbank acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,192,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,465,000. Swedbank owned about 0.65% of Farfetch as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 806,172 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 12.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,143,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,649 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.