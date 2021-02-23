Swedbank Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Swedbank cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,170 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned about 0.27% of KLA worth $107,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $310.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.