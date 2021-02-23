Swedbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Swedbank lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120,802 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned about 0.21% of Gilead Sciences worth $149,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.