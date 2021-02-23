Swedbank Makes New $104.37 Million Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,585,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,373,000. Swedbank owned 1.11% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

