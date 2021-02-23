Swedbank Purchases 95,759 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Swedbank boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,759 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 0.44% of SS&C Technologies worth $80,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

