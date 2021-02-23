Swedbank Purchases New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Swedbank purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 159,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $112,864,000. Swedbank owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in BlackRock by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $703.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $729.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.