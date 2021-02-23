Swedbank Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Swedbank lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Swedbank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

