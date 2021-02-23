Swedbank Sells 131,148 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swedbank cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 131,148 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 0.55% of Best Buy worth $144,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,263,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,699,000 after purchasing an additional 149,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

