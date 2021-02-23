Swedbank Sells 38,826 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Swedbank trimmed its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,826 shares during the period. Swedbank owned approximately 1.36% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $103,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $166.56 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.96. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

