Swedbank Sells 580,784 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Swedbank decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,784 shares during the period. Swedbank owned about 1.27% of H&R Block worth $36,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3,915.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in H&R Block by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $181,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRB opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

