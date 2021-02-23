Swedbank Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Swedbank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 525,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,076,000. Swedbank owned approximately 0.35% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $285.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

