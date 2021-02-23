Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

