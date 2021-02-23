Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.29 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Swingby has a market cap of $81.62 million and $9.29 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.45 or 0.00458145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00070328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00080570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054961 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.76 or 0.00489682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00073649 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,775,921 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

