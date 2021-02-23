Swiss National Bank Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,222,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of East West Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,691,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

