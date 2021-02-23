Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SSREY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 19,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

