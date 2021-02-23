Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) fell 12.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 16,202,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 37,010,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEGI)

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

