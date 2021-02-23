Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.833-1.853 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-3.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

