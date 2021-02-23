Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.94-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.833-1.853 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Sykes Enterprises also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.67-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 189,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYKE shares. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

