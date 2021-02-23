Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.67-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $454-459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.8 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-3.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 189,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,299. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $43.68.

SYKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

