Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $454-459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.79 million.Sykes Enterprises also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.94-3.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. 189,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,299. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

